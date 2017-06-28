Deraj Drops New Single Watching

Anyone who has ever felt overlooked for their hard work will appreciate Deraj’s new single “Watching,” featuring his Reflection Music Group label mate Canon and Aaron Cole. The track debuted on June 23.



The high-energy song produced by Derek Minor reminds listeners not to seek the approval of man. “Although we work hard and strive for greatness, at times it feels our best efforts can go unnoticed,” Deraj explains about the song’s message. “One thing we can be sure of is that God’s validation is all we need.”



Deraj’s third EP release is scheduled to drop sometime during the late summer of 2017, and he’s hinted at it being his most personal project to date lyrically. You can listen to the new track below.



[embedded content]

Deraj first came onto the scene in 2014 with his debut project Mirrors & Medicine EP. He followed it up in 2016 with For the People, created with B. Cooper, and the singles “Know That’s Me” featuring KVNG and “Sometimes” featuring Adrian Stresow. Deraj’s talents have landed him an impressive list of media placements, including everything from NBC’s America’s Got Talent to sporting events like the NBA Finals. Deraj is in demand as a speaker as well as a performer.

To keep up with the artist, you can find him on Facebook, Twitter and at his official website.