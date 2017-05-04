Derek ‘Chapstique’ Mount Announces Departure from Family Force 5

For pop outfit Family Force 5, the saying ‘all good things must come to an end’ is proving true today as Derek “Chapstique” Mount announced his departure from the band.

In a statement made via social media, Derek shared that the decision was made about six weeks ago for him to leave the band upon completion of the Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour. The April 2nd concert in Baltimore, Maryland was his final show.

“Although this has easily been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made, please know that it was made with deep contemplation and prayer. I am truly at peace with this new chapter of life, and with the guys in the band,” Derek wrote. “These last eleven and a half years have been an incredible blessing, and I will continue to look fondly upon the memories that have been cultivated with all of you. Words cannot describe how grateful I am for the beautiful support you have shown us in different ways.”

As for what’s next for Mount, he says he will continue to compose music for film/TV projects, write/record with other artists, finish a new synthscore project called Juno Kids, create more Brique a Braq pieces, and “dream of a few other wild ideas.”

“Please continue to show love to the band, and make sure to listen to the new album (whenever it comes out, and whatever it ends up being called)! It is honestly the most special record on which I’ve ever had the opportunity to participate. I want to express my most sincere gratitude to God, my wife Sarah, my family, FF5, our crew, and all of you beautiful people for allowing five sweaty guys to beat their beat-up instruments into the ground for such a long time,” Derek said in closing.

This month, the remaining members of Family Force 5 will head out on their “The Label Won’t Let Us Put Out The Album Yet, Let’s Play The Whole Thing Live For You Before It’s Out Tour” where they will share their new album (release date still unknown) in its entirety at each show. For cities and tickets, visit Family Force 5’s official website here.