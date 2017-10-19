Derek Minor and Propaganda Meet Nation’s Leaders At Capitol Hill

Reflection Music Group’s (RMG) Derek Minor and Humble Beast’s Propaganda traveled to the nation’s capital in Washington D.C. this week to share input on the proposed Presidential education budget. Minor and Prop hope to lend their own insight to avoid cuts of 13% to the education budget, and to encourage alternative ideas to improve one of our nation’s most important needs: better education for our children.



Check out Minor’s Facebook Live video below:





Prop also shared his own Facebook Live video feed related to their visit, which you can watch here. The pair was also joined by fellow Christian artist William Matthews and Christian author and theologion Jonathan Martin.



Minor and Prop asked their followers to contact your local member of Congress to voice your own concerns over the proposed budget cuts. To do so, visit the Hope on the Hill Movement website here. Also, check out the vision of The Expectations Project in their movement to improve public education here.

Derek Minor and Propaganda are both esteemed hip-hop veterans who have proven their commitment to bringing the gospel into conversations about social challenges. That commitment can be seen on Derek Minor’s newest release Your Soul Must Fly (the first in a four part series) and Propaganda’s exceptional summer album Crooked. You can join the ongoing conversations they are hosting by following Derek on Twitter here and Propaganda here.