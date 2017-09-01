Derek Minor Launches Second Video From ‘Your Soul Must Fly’

Derek Minor has now released two singles and two videos from Your Soul Must Fly, the seven track EP due out on September 1. The latest was the video for “Take Off” featuring Ty Brasel, KB and label mate Canon.

Your Soul Must Fly is the first of four EPs that will together form the Up and Away series. All four EPs are planned to release by the end of this year. You can watch the new video for “Take Off” below.

“Take Off” continues the overall theme on the EP of listeners rising above their own problems and daily. Jacob Henley directed the video, keeping the eyes of fans busy with constant visual effects. Canon captures the heart of the track when he spits “We don’t[…]