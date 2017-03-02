Derek Minor Makes First Appearance on ‘Today in Nashville’

Award-winning Hip Hop/CCM artist, Derek Minor, brought some sunshine to a stormy day in Nashville yesterday with his first appearance on WSMV-TV’s “Today in Nashville.” Co-hosts Kelly Sutton and Carole Sullivan, welcomed the talented singer/songwriter as he performed his three-week No. 1 single, “Change the World” and “Greatness 2/0.” Both songs are from Minor’s current album, Reflection.

“Change the World” is partly inspired by Minor’s first visit to Haiti in 2015 with the non-profit organization Hands & Feet Project that provides family-style housing and sustainable solutions for orphans in Haiti. Upon landing in Port-au-Prince, Minor was immediately overwhelmed by the country’s economic crisis and was moved to use his voice to make a difference. The music video for the single can be viewed below.



[embedded content]

Minor is taking his music to the fans on the 9th Annual Rock & Worship Roadshow, which is visiting major venues in 23 cities and runs through April 2. For more information about the tour and Minor visit www.derekminor.com, www.facebook.com/thederekminor, www.twitter.com/thederekminor, www.instagram.com/thederekminor.