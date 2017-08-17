Derek Minor Plans to Release Four Projects in Four Months

The name Derek Minor is synonymous with innovation, so was no surprise when Minor revealed during live streams from all of his social media accounts on August 10 that he’ll be releasing four EPs in the time span of just four months.

The releases are all part of an EP Series titled Up and Away. The cover art concepts for the four projects will collectively form a single piece of art. The titles of the four projects are Your Soul Must Fly, High Above, The Trap and By Any Means.



The first of the series, Your Soul Must Fly, is set to release on September 1. Two singles have already released this month from the project, “Astronaut” and “Take Off.” Both singles are available digitally from all major retailers, along with a video for “Astronaut.” You can pre-order the project on iTunes here.



Collectively, Minor described the creative concept as “different projects with different vibes, but one story.” Minor announced several of the features from the series during the live social media sessions. Guest appearances will include Ty Brasel, KB, WHATUPRG, nobigdyl., Thi’sl and several more who are still unannounced at this time.



Minor is touring through the rest of 2017 as part of the Big Church Night Out Tour featuring Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets and several others. There are 25-plus tour stops, which you can find tickets for at the tour’s main website here.



Keep up with the happenings surrounding Minor either at his website or on social media, on Twitter and Instagram.