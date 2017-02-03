Derek Minor Premieres New Music Feat. Hollyn

Derek Minor is premiering his new music video, “Change the World,” today on NewReleaseToday. You can watch the video below.



[embedded content]

The concept music video directed by Will Thomas, tells a heartfelt story of four individuals paying it forward. Lyrically, Minor takes a stand for love and harmony on the self-produced song that includes a beautiful chorus from Hollyn as well as adult and children choir backing vocals. He sings, “Beautiful people don’t you know you’re made in his image / The image of greatness / Why don’t we see his reflection inside of each other / In all of our faces.”

“I think in today’s climate around our world, we have forgotten that our differences are beautiful. That God made each of us unique and that makes our world a better place,” Minor explains. “I think ‘Change the World’ speaks to that yearning inside for all of us to be heard and accepted with love.”

Minor was honored to enlist friend and Gotee Recording Artist, Hollyn on the song. “She’s an amazing vocalist, probably one of the best vocalists I worked with, period,” he says. “She came in and knocked out vocals like nothing.” The song also showcases Minor putting his rap talents on the back burner to sing on the entire track.

The Reflection album peaked at #7 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums and #5 on the Rap Albums charts. On February 24, Minor kicks off a 22-date run on The Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour.