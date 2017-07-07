Derek Minor Releases New Single



Derek Minor brings the heat with his new stand alone single “Fresh Prince” available at online retailers today on his Reflection Music Group label.



With ample trombone synths and echoing 808s, Derek’s self-produced track has a nostalgic feel including several references to the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring actor/rapper Will Smith. Additionally, the song title offers clever wordplay and celebrates the blessings of being the son of the king.



A lyric video for the single is set to release on July 7.

Derek Minor is a member of a small, elite class of hip-hop artists who are adept at MCing, producing, and running their own companies. His fun, relatable lyrics have made him an in-demand collaborator who has worked with the likes of Lecrae, Andy Mineo, and Colton Dixon. He has released six albums. His last three sets, Reflection (2016), Empire (2015), and Minorville (2013), debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart.



