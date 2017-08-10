Derek Minor Releases Video For New Single

On July 28, Derek Minor released “Astronaut,” the first single from his forthcoming album Your Soul Must Fly, dropping September 2.

The single features label mate Deraj and the soulful Byron Juane. Minor’s official press release on the track shared, “The world can be a heavy place. Some of us allow the weight of our problems to hold us down. Others set limits on ourselves and what we can accomplish. Astronaut is all about blasting off past those problems and defying the gravitational pull that tries to keep us from reflecting greatness. The astronaut in the song is focused on exploring a new world without limits, he is seeking new destinations, and getting high above the gravitational pull.”

Production of the single was provided by OB and DJ Pez. The video, which was directed by Caleb Natale, released on August 9. Check out the video for the single[…]