Derek Minor Remix Single Debuts on iTunes and Spotify

Award-winning Hip Hop artist, Derek Minor, is still receiving a strong response to his four-week No. 1 song, “Change The World” (feat. Hollyn). The single continues to garner airplay and is Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot AC/CHR chart. In light of the popularity of the song, Minor is issuing various remixes of the tune produced by Cardec, Juice Bangers and David Thulin. The remixes are now available on iTunes and Spotify.

“‘Change The World’ has been an exciting path to see how I can partner with others and encourage others to impact their worlds with positive change,” says Minor. “My prayer is for this song to challenge others as they go through their daily lives and encourage them at the same time.”

The single is from Minor’s current album Reflection, and was written by Minor out of his relationship with the Hands & Feet Project. Minor has spent time in Haiti over the past two years to help the residents with their economic crisis. He has participated with the organization in the Village Values Event that encourages and equips Haitian children with core values, and Minor has also partnered with the Hands & Feet Project to bring awareness to the work of orphan care and education in Haiti.

Minor has just returned from San Francisco where he met with executives at iTunes and other major digital outlets, in support of his upcoming new single in May. This came on the heels of Minor wrapping up the successful 9th Annual Rock & Worship Roadshow on April 2 in Baltimore, Maryland.

It will be a busy summer for Minor with several high-profile festival dates that include Big Ticket Festival, Lifefest and Soulfest. Another major tour announcement for the fall is coming soon, and for continued updates on Minor www.derekminor.com, www.facebook.com/thederekminor, www.twitter.com/thederekminor, www.instagram.com/thederekminor.

