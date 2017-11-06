Derek Minor to Drop New EP ‘High Above’ Nov. 10

Award-winning Hip Hop artist, Derek Minor , will release the second project, High Above , in his four-part Up and Away Series on Nov. 10. The EP was produced, and all songs co-written by Minor, which features guest artists Marissa Jerome, WHATUPRG, Anesha Birchett, Urban Rescue, Byron Juane and Roz. The first and powerful single from the new record, “Walls” that features Urban Rescue, has a testimony of loving and supporting each other despite any differences. Made in his image, we are all his kids/So if I look down on you, I look down on him/Aye I’m a sinner, you a sinner what’s the difference/We all need love, joy, Jesus, and healing/We got a lot in common if we would just listen/Instead of building more walls, we should build more bridges. The single is currently going for adds at radio.

“High Above is a very pivotal piece of the Up and Away Series because it’s very personal,” explains Minor. “Themes like faith, fear of failure and defining success poured from my heart as I was producing and writing this project. I’m confident the music will be as therapeutic for listeners as it was for me to create.”

Minor introduced his innovative marketing plan in August that will have four projects releasing through early 2018. The first EP, Your Soul Must Fly , released late summer and received glowing reviews from Christian media outlets. CCM Magazine, “debuts a strong offering;” JesusFreakHideout.com, “great start to the what could become the best hip hop we’ve heard all year;” ChristianBeat.org, “a marvel” and “stroke of marketing genius;” HM Magazine, “Even though he loves to release music, he doesn’t do it unless he gives it everything he’s got.”