Devin Williams Premieres New Worship Album

Devin Williams, the Music City based artist that has charted six singles inside the Top 30 on the BillboardChristian Rock charts, takes a softer turn on his latest release We Are Forever Yours, a project of original worship music.



“I’m so excited to share this new album with my fans and churches,” says Devin Williams. “Worship music projects are albums that you continue to fall back on throughout a faithful journey. For me, I tend to pull out my Hillsong United or Jesus Culture albums and I hope my fans can have that same connection with this project.”



Devin, who premiered the tunes for the first time this week in a Facebook Live, first announced the project during a performance with Tenth Avenue North in July. Middle Tennessee fans can find him once again headlining the Faith Night at the Robertson County Fair on Wednesday, August 23.



[embedded content]

This father of three boys is also one to always go the extra mile for his church, family and community and will be returning to spread some smiles and his new music with the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt via the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s Seacrest Studios. “I was able to perform for the patients and staff for the first time last year and I was so grateful for the opportunity,” recalls Devin. “My heart was so full because just one year before that performance my youngest son was in that hospital having a heart surgery. I know all of the feelings those families are facing and I hope my music can relieve them of their worries for a few minutes.”



Fans can order the new album We Are Forever Yours, featuring the lead single “Hear Our Hearts Sing,” on iTunes and other online retailers now by clicking here.