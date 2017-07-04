Disciple Announces 2017 Touring Plans

Disciple has announced a fall tour as well as open spots for last minute acoustic shows this summer.



The summer acoustic spots are meant to fill in gaps as the band travels towards Washington for Creation Festival Northwest on July 13. They’re currently looking for hosts in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana or Oregon. Interested churches or individuals can contact them at discipleband@gmail.com. The full information was shared in a post via facebook and instagram.



Disciple is also currently booking for their fall headlining Long Live the Rebellion tour, which will feature opening acts Children 18:3 and Rapture Ruckus. Several dates have filled in already, but the band is still taking booking inquiries through Faith Artist Agency. Disciple shared full contact information for venues interested in claiming a date in a facebook post.

The fall tour title references the album Long Live the Rebels, which has seen considerable radio success with singles “Erase” and “Spinning” since its release in October 2016. The Long Live the Rebellion tour follows up Disciple’s third successful year headlining Seventh Day Slumber’s City Rockfest Tour.



For further information and a full list of tour dates, you can find Disciple on facebook or their official website disciplerocks.com.