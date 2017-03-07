Disciple Asks for Prayer and Support as They Replace Bus Engine

Disciple is asking for prayer and support from fans as they face $30,000 in bus repairs. They are directing fans who would like to assist with covering the costs of the new bus engine to disciplerocks.com/donate/.

The band’s bus broke down early yesterday near Boise, Idaho, and what initially looked like an easy fix turned out to actually require a whole new engine. The breakdown occurred in middle of the band’s third year headlining the City Rockfest tour, which they will now be continuing driving a rented mini van and Uhaul truck until the bus is repaired.

Disciple’s bus, known to the band and their fans as “Phyllis,” has been with the band since 2005. “It has hauled around the members of Disciple from the RISE UP TOUR to WINTER JAM to the CITY ROCK FEST TOUR for the last 12 years,” lead singer and founder[…]