Disciple Raises $32,000 For New Bus Engine in 24 Hours

After a bus breakdown that left Disciple facing a $30,000 bill for a new engine, their fans banded together and raised $32,000 in just 24 hours.

RELATED: Disciple Asks for Prayer and Support as They Replace Bus Engine

Disciple put out a video on facebook Thursday night explaining their situation, asking for prayer and giving fans who felt led the option to donate. Their fans instantly mobilized, raising funds over and above the repair costs in the first 24 hours. The band, who has been renting a minivan and a Uhaul to continue the City Rockfest tour while the engine is replaced, shared the video below to thank their fans.



“The past two days, just watching God do this, watching God use you guys to do this, has just really confirmed and really reaffirmed us,” lead singer Kevin Young shared in the emotional video. “We see kids receive Christ every single night. And I’ll be honest with you, sometimes it becomes normal, and sometimes we may take it for granted that amazing things are happening in peoples’ lives. And then we see this miracle happen in our own life, and we’re reminded that God has us doing this for a reason and a purpose. And we are so thankful and so honored. So I’m telling you, the rest of the show on this tour are going to be the best Disciple shows you ever see.”

Fans who still want to assist with covering any extra associated charges with the repairs or support Disciple’s ministry in general can do so at disciplerocks.com/donate. Disciple is wrapping up the first half of the City Rockfest tour and about to launch into the second leg alongside Seventh Day Slumber, Spoken, Decyfer Down and Random Hero. They will be continuing to tour in the rented vehicles until the bus is repaired.

For a full list of shows and to keep up with the band as they continue the tour, you can find them on facebook, twitter and instagram.