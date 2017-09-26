Disciple Releases Dates and VIP Experiences for Long Live the Rebellion Tour

Tour dates and VIP packages have officially been announced for the fall 2017 leg of Disciple‘s Long Live the Rebellion tour.

RELATED: Disciple Announces 2017 Touring Plans

The tour, which includes electronic rock/pop group Rapture Ruckus and sibling punk rock trio Children 18:3, will make stops in 15 cities across the Eastern and Midwest United States starting on October 6, according to a recent Facebook video shared on Disciple’s official page. Watch the tour trailer below.



The band has also announced a unique VIP experience that will be available at each of the tour stops. The $60 VIP upgrade will give ten fans at each show the chance to see the band play a few acoustic songs on their bus, ask questions and get them a signed poster and VIP laminate. Fans can email LLTRVIP@gmail.com to claim their spot.

The Long Live the Rebellion tour will kick off in Irving, Texas on October 6 and end up in Fairfield, Maine on October 28. West Coast rebels will have to wait just a bit longer before seeing this show in early 2018, as the band promises that “West coast dates are currently being added for Jan/Feb.”

The fall tour dates are as follows:

10/6 – Irving TX

10/7 – San Antonio TX

10/8 – Midland TX

10/13 – Sevierville TN

10/14 – Spiro OK

10/15 – Joplin MO

10/16 – Moore OK

10/20 – Marion IN

10/21 – Falconer NY

10/22 – Columbia MD

10/24 – Cheshire MA

10/25 – Syracuse NY

10/26 – Elmira NY

10/27 – Montgomery NY

10/28 – Fairfield ME

Disciple is currently touring in support of their latest of 11 studio albums, Long Live the Rebels, which released in 2016. Interested fans can purchase tickets for the Long Live the Rebellion tour by visiting Disciple’s website at disciplerocks.com/tour. You can keep up with more news from the band and about the tour via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.