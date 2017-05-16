Disciple Releases Lyric Video for ‘Spinning’

Disciple has released a new lyric video for their song “Spinning” from last fall’s album Long Live the Rebels.

Disciple shared the new lyric video in tandem with the song’s release to mainstream rock radio, where you can request it now. Watch the video below.



[embedded content]

This release marks a multi-format approach to radio for the tracks on Long Live the Rebels. The band is currently riding the success of their single “Erase,” which spent seven weeks at the top of the Christian rock charts, and prior single “God is With Us.” “Empty Grave,” featuring Joyce Martin Sanders of The Martins, is also currently going for Christian radio adds. “Spinning” is Disciple’s first foray into the active rock arena since the single release of “Dear X” in 2011.

Having just wrapped up their third successful year headlining the City Rockfest Tour, Disciple is preparing for summer festival appearances. You can find a full list of tour dates at disciplerocks.com/tour, or follow them on facebook, twitter and instagram for continued updates.