Dream Junkie John Givez Parts Ways With Label

Through a post on twitter, John Givez announced his departure from his label on January 1. He tweeted the following statement: “It’s best I tell ya’ll I’m no longer with Kings Dream Entertainment. Dream Junkie is tatted on my skin. I’m forever one. But, it’s time I do my own thing.”



When a fan inquired if any future Dream Junkies collaborations will be in the works, Beleaf of the former label simply stated, “No.” Upon Givez’s departure, the label shared they had a great time creating music with him and wish John the best in future endeavors. Hip-hop fans across the industry are anticipating just what Givez will cook up as his next steps musically.



Givez began his hip-hop reign when he released two mix tapes in 2012, The Little Engine That Could and Mind Over Matter. He followed up those initial displays of remarkable talent behind the mic with studio projects Four Seasons (released in 2013) and Soul Rebel (2015). Bridging off the success of his solo efforts, John united with former label mates Ruslan and Beleaf to create Dream Junkies and two releases of their own–Dream Junkies: NREM Edition (2014) and Good Religion (2016).

