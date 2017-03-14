Dream Records Announces ‘The Cast For Christ’ Soundtrack

Hot on the heels of the smash success of The Shack film, another Christian bestseller is poised to make a run in the theaters.

The Case For Christ–a feature film based on Lee Strobel’s 1998 book of the same name–will release in theaters April 7, and stars Mike Vogel (Cloverfield), Erika Christensen (NBC’s Parenthood) and Faye Dunaway. It follows the story of a secular journalist’s journey, where he goes from trying to disprove the existence of God to converting to Christianity.

Releasing the same day as the film is its soundtrack from Dream Records, The Case For Christ: Songs Inspired By the Original Motion Picture. The album features the upper echelon of Dream Records artists, representing some of the largest congregations in the world, including Soulfire Revolution, Cindy Cruse Ratcliff of Lakewood, Seacoast Worship and New Hope Oahu. All but several of the songs were written exclusively for the film.

The official tracklisting is as follows:

1. JT Murrell – The Case For Christ

2. Seacoast Worship – Believe

3. New Hope Oahu – The Evidence

4. Justin Land of Stonecreek Worship – Great and Mighty

5. Cindy Cruse Ratcliff – I Believe

6. NewSpring Worship – Our Great God

7. Faith Life Church (feat. Open Heaven) – I Believe You Are Christ

8. The Church Vessel – Draw Near

9. Soulfire Revolution – Your Love Is Chasing Me

10. Christian Ross – Your Moment Has Come

11. The Church Vessel – Your Love

Check out the official theatrical trailer:

[embedded content]



The release of The Case For Christ soundtrack comes as a result of Dream Records’ recent partnership with PureFlix to be the exclusive soundtrack producers for the makers of God’s Not Dead, I Am Not Ashamed, and other faith-based films.