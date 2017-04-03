Dream Records Releases The Case For Christ Soundtrack

Dream Records and Pure Flix Entertainment are proud to announce the release of The Case For Christ: Songs Inspired By the Original Motion Picture, available everywhere April 7th as a companion album in connection to the nationwide release of the film from Pure Flix Entertainment on April 7th.

The album is available now for pre-order on iTunes here: http://smarturl.it/C4CiTunes (or by texting “C4C” to 51555 to your phones) and accompanied by an instant grat download of the title song, “The Case For Christ” by JT Murrell. Listen to the track below:



[embedded content]

In addition, the album features unreleased music from a wide range of worship teams including the powerful, “The Evidence” by New Hope Oahu, the hopeful, “Believe” by Seacoast Worship, the infectious, “Our Great God” by NewSpring Worship, the beautiful, “Your Love Is Chasing Me” by Soulfire Revolution, the glorious “I Believe” by Dove Award winning singer-songwriter Cindy Cruse Ratcliff, and many more.

“From the opening anthem of this powerful new album I was hooked. The music is exciting and the lyrics are true to how Leslie and I came to faith, as portrayed in The Case for Christ movie. The title song declares: ‘The evidence … is opening eyes!’ That’s my story in one powerful line! I also love the mix of songs, with such a wide variety of singing styles and musical genres. It all combines into one fantastic compilation of great music and compelling truth. This is one album not to be missed!” — Lee Strobel, author of the New York Times bestseller, The Case for Christ

The Case for Christ, in theaters April 7, is based on the true story of Lee Strobel, an award-winning investigative journalist–and avowed atheist–who applies his well-honed journalistic and legal skills to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife, with unexpected, life-altering results.

From Pure Flix and Triple Horse Studios, THE CASE FOR CHRIST stars Mike Vogel (THE HELP), Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Academy Award® winner Faye Dunaway (BONNIE AND CLYDE, CHINATOWN), Academy Award® nominee Robert Forster (JACKIE BROWN), L. Scott Caldwell (Lost) and Frankie Faison (The Wire).

Jonathan M. Gunn (DO YOU BELIEVE?) directs THE CASE FOR CHRIST, written by Brian Bird, (When Calls the Heart, Touched by An Angel) and based on Strobel’s book, published by Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing.

