Elevation Worship Leads Capacity Crowds in Praise

Elevation Worship sells out every date on their most recent tour. Leading more than 15,000 people in praise and worship during their two-week “There Is A Cloud Fall Tour 2017,” the band wraps up the tour this Friday, Nov. 3. Produced and promoted by Premier Productions, all eight tour dates sold out well in advance and brought capacity crowds to churches and venues from Kalamazoo, MI to Atlanta, GA.

“We are blown away by the support of our TIAC tour,” said one of the lead vocalists, Chris Brown. “Thank you to everyone who’s come out ready to worship! These have been unforgettable nights in God’s presence!”

In addition to Brown, the Charlotte-based contemporary worship band features Anna Sailors, Jane Williams, Jenna Winders Barrientes and Jonsal Barrientes, as well as many other contributing musicians and vocalists. The band launched out of Elevation Church, which is led by Pastor Steven Furtick. The church was formed in 2006 with a vision “to see people far from God be raised to life in Christ,” according to their site. Over the past 10 years, Elevation Church has launched multiple locations in North Carolina and beyond.



[embedded content]

Elevation Worship is made up of worship leaders and musicians who serve faithfully in the church every weekend to see this vision come to life. And since the beginning, Elevation Worship has believed in the power of writing and recording songs that lift up the name of Jesus and reflect what God is doing in and through the people of Elevation Church.

The latest collection of songs from Elevation Worship’s most recent album, There Is A Cloud, includes several that have risen to the top of U.S. Christian charts. Recorded live at Elevation Ballantyne, the album offers chart-topping “Do It Again,” “There Is A Cloud,” “Fullness,” and “Yours (Glory and Praise).”

With the support from satellite churches across the country, the tour packed the 3,700-seat Faith Family Church in Canton, OH; the 3,000-seat Free Chapel in Gainesville (Atlanta), GA; the 2,000-seat Fillmore in Washington, DC, and other large churches such as Daystar Church in Cullman, AL, and Valley Family Church in Kalamazoo, MI, among others.

