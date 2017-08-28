eleventyseven Announces ‘Rad Science’

eleventyseven has announced their plans to release Rad Science, their fifth full length studio album, on November 7. The project serves as a reunion for the pop punk band, who has not released a full new album since 2011’s Sugarfist.

Rad Science is available for preorder through a kickstarter that launched today. The project wil be releasing through Rock Candy Recordings, the independent label the band founded. Lead singer Matt Langston shared in the video that although the album is already done, funds gathered through kickstarter preorders will simply cover the costs of releasing it. All those who preorder will receive an instant download of their new track “Rock Bottom.”

“We have the greatest fan community on the planet, and we came up with some really great ways for us all to connect with one another,” the band shared on the campaign page. “You all have amazed us for years by being the most selfless, inclusive and enthusiastic fanbase in the world. Let’s do it again!”

The campaign includes standard preorder package fare including t-shirts and vinyl, but also includes specialty options like custom songs, an appearance on the band’s podcast eleventylife, a date with members Matt Langston and Davey Davenport or a recording session at Matt’s studio. The kickstarter page also includes a breakdown of where contributed funds will be used.

To preorder the project, you can go here. For future updates you can find eleventyseven on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to their eleventylife podcast.