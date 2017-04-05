Ellie Holcomb Makes Opry Debut

This past weekend, Dove Award winner Ellie Holcomb made her debut on the stage that she’s dreamed of performing on her entire life, Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry. Performing two songs from her current release Red Sea Road, she was introduced to the stage by long-time Opry members The Whites.

RELATED: Ellie Holcomb Premieres New Music Video For ‘Find You Here’

Not able to hide her excitement, Holcomb blogged about the experience on her website, sharing “I felt like a kid on Christmas Eve the night before because I was so excited for my Opry moment to come that I couldn’t fall asleep for the life of me! From the moment I pulled into the artist parking lot at the Opry, I felt like I was coming home. Everyone was warm and welcoming, from the parking attendant to the security guards, the band director for the Opry band, to the Opry members & guest artists who were there that night. It all felt like a dream!” To see the entire blog post, visit EllieHolcomb.com.

Holcomb’s latest project, Red Sea Road, an album full of songs that capture how Holcomb has seen God show up in the middle of a painful and heavy season in her life and those around her, released in January to high critical praise. Here are just a few of the reviews that have posted since its release:

“This indie pop album is overflowing with standout tunes, biblically based lyrics, acoustic accompaniments, and finely crafted musicianship.” – Worship Leader Magazine



[embedded content]

“Red Sea Road is a terrific album that has a strong, passionate Americana feel, and just enough great songs to carry the less interesting ones along with them. Holcomb is proving to be a treasure of an artist; one who is fiery and unpretentious, catchy without being cloying, and above all, sincere in her writing and seeking” – Jesus Freak Hideout

“This is a spirit-filled and emotional listening experience filled with profound lyrical truth. Ellie brings sincerity and relatable themes that get deeper with each listen. The truly moving and prayerful Red Sea Road is sure to be one of the top albums of the year.” – NRT

Holcomb has also been featured in numerous podcasts, magazines and online interviews, and the music video for her current radio single, “Find You Here,” debuted on Billboard.com. Touring throughout the spring, summer and fall, be sure to check out her latest tour dates here.