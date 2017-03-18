Emery Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for New Album

Rock band Emery has launched an Indiegogo campaign for their seventh LP, coming later this fall. Emery has crowdfunded a project once before with their last album You Were Never Alone and saw massive success, shattering their initial goal in under two weeks.

The new campaign, just launched yesterday, is already 97% funded with nearly a thousand backers closing in on the $50,000 goal. In addition to the exclusive rewards fans can choose from when backing the project, every order gets an immediate download of the otherwise-unavailable Emery: Classics Reimagined EP, which includes re-arranged & re-recorded versions of “So Cold I Can See My Breath,” “The Smile, The Face,” and “As Your Voice Fades,” plus an immediate download of advance chapters of the book “Emery, the Unlikely Masters of Rock: How Four Rednecks and a Hipster Became Screamo Legends,” by Aaron Lunsford.

“It’s hard to believe how much we still love making music. Despite the years going by, it’s never gotten old. Ever since we left our label 4 years ago, partnering with you all to release You Were Never Alone in 2015, we’ve felt the momentum building towards a rebirth of Emery,” the band says of the motivation behind the new album.

“We are fully invested in what feels like a new chapter of our band, and we couldn’t have gotten here without your help. We want to make our best album yet. We want to assemble an incredible production team. We want to spend a ton of time writing and arranging, like we used to. We’re shooting for the stars, and you are the jet fuel we need to get there!”



With an estimated release date of November, the band is asking fans once again to be part of making their record come to life. Click here to visit their Indiegogo page and back the project, and here to follow the band on social media for updates as the campaign progresses over the next month.