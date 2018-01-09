Equippers Revolution – ‘CLRS,’ Jan. 19

LOS ANGELES, Cali.—Auckland, New Zealand worship team Equippers Revolution will be releasing their second album on January 19, 2018 on DREAM Worship. The five song EP titled CLRS (buy) is available along with their first single, “Senses” available immediately as a pre-order gratis. After seeing great success earlier this from the release of their album Hands High (buy) the church quickly went back into the studio. The result? One of the most forward-thinking worship albums released to date.

To watch the official music video for “Senses” on this page, please click “play” above.

