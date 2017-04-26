Eric Heron’s Fourth EP Set To Release Next Month

Soon-to-be college graduate from Georgetown University Eric Heron is set to drop his fourth sky-themed EP, titled Dawn, on graduation day, May 19.



The Dawn EP displays artwork by WHATUPRG, who happens to be featured on the opening track. Production of the EP was handled collectively by Tayo, Poetics, Flash Beats and Mantra, while the mixing and mastering process was Heron’s personal efforts.

See the cover and track list revealed below.



Eric Heron has fine-tuned his God-given talents across multiple medium, including collegiate baseball, all aspects of music (lyricist, producer, mixer) and the college student experience. Over the past two years, he has been grinding out his passion for hip-hop through the release of three previous projects: Enticing Lights EP (February 2015), Sunset X EP (August 2015) and the Aurora EP (September 2016).



