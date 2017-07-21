Eshon Burgundy and Wife Zara Renew Their Vows

Rapper/video director Eshon Burgundy (Antun Hairston) and his wife Zara recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

The ceremony featured groomsmen, bridesmaids and of course Zara’s and Eshon’s three children Harlem, Evyr and Kinsington. The couple called it the “wedding we always wanted,” since they didn’t have a traditional ceremony in 2007. “We got married at the justice of peace in Philadelphia 10yrs ago,” Eshon shared on social media. “Still faithful, still in love and still flirting with each other a decade later. I can’t fake or fraud this my baby forever!”

Any fans or followers of Eshon will know how much he treasures his wife and kids. They have been public with their struggles and celebratory of the many great times they have had together. It was only fitting that the Hairstons would go all out for celebrating year ten of their marriage, making[…]