Essential Records Signs Pop Artist Branan Murphy

Sony/Provident’s Essential Records announces the signing of pop artist Branan Murphy as he releases his debut single “All The Wrong Things.” Murphy’s single features “The Voice” Season 8 finalist Koryn Hawthorne and is produced by Jordan Sapp. The song is available at radio, digital outlets and streaming platforms along with the premiere of the lyric video for the single today. Click here to check out Branan’s single.

“I’m so excited for the world to finally hear Branan’s music,” says Jason McArthur, Vice President of A&R for Sony/Provident. “Branan Murphy is a spectacularly talented singer and songwriter. His songs are wildly infectious, and his vocal ability is incredible. But what I like most about him is that he has a strong, positive purpose in making his music. His songs dare to engage and challenge listeners in a very real way.”



Murphy is is no stranger to the stage. While in high school, Henry “Hank” Branan Murphy began writing songs and singing in his church. By age 18, he devoted himself to a career in music and spent the next several years performing at events all over the U.S., even releasing two independent projects. In 2011, the Louisville, GA native relocated to Raleigh-Durham, NC. He soon released SMPLFY, a mixtape showing off his skills as a vocalist, rapper, songwriter and producer.

“I write songs about what it’s like to be human – my own brand of ‘conscious pop,'” Murphy shares. “We are all complex people. We have struggles. We have contradictions. We have deep desires. We are all seeking to be loved, understood and satisfied. My songs attempt to capture those deep emotional, even spiritual, yearnings we have as human beings. The bottom line is that I want to make great art, but most of all I want to be honest. I want to sing about what people are really going through.”