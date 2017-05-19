Esterlyn Singer Poised to be HGTV Star

Although Luke Caldwell has had the excitement and nerves that comes with five album releases as the frontman of both Grand Prize and Esterlyn, he’s never experienced something a release quite like this.

The bespectacled frontman from Idaho finds the remodeling company he casually started with Clint Robertson the subject of a new reality television show on cable channel HGTV, titled Boise Boys, which premieres Sunday, May 21.

“I love how God directs our lives,” Caldwell wrote in a post on social media. “When I first started playing music it was never to be in a band or in front of people. I just loved to worship and be creative in it and doors opened.”



He said the reality show has come about in a very similar way, noting that their remodeling company, Timber and Love, first began as a means to raise money for international adoption.

“I decided to buy a dumpy house, fix it up, and sell it, hoping to pay for the adoption costs.” He said. “God gave us the desires of our hearts. From that time I have continued leading worship around the country as well as renovate homes while I was here in Boise, so we kept adopting.”

Check out his recent interview with Josh Ashton below:

A few years into renovating homes, Caldwell met Robertson (who himself was a runner-up on The Apprentice), and they started Timber and Love, a company they say has been “very focused on making a difference” with their lives and business.

“I would have never expected any of this,” he said of the show. “I’m just so grateful and my sincere desire is that we could all live with purpose. The story of redemption is the best story in my life. Thanks for being a part of it.”

As for Esterlyn, the band apparently has ceased to exist in its current format. A statement on Esterlyn’s official website stated, “Esterlyn is now Luke Caldwell,” noting that Caldwell “will be moving forward in his career” under his own name. The site promised “new music and fresh creative” soon.