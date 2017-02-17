Excelsior! Skillet Joins Marvel Podcast

They possess the uncanny ability to make you headbang until your neck hurts and can melt your face with the power of rock. Who are they? The spectacular Skillet! While you may know them as a hard rock band, you may be unaware that the four-member band from Memphis, Tennessee has a secret identity–they’re all huge superhero nerds!

Marvel.com recently published an episode of their podcast This Week in Marvel featuring Skillet as special guests. The episode was originally recorded in August of 2016, giving the band the opportunity to discuss their then brand new album Unleashed, their tenth studio release. Of course, lead vocalist John Cooper also used his time at Marvel HQ unleashing his intense love of all things Marvel and nerd related, which included bragging on the life-sized models of Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and others that he owns.

It turns out love for Marvel runs in the Cooper family, as John credited his older brother with sparking his interest in comic books when he was a kid. John also gave a shout-out to his wife and band member, Korey, who also loves superheroes–and, it seems, is helping him raise the next generation of Marvel fans. Cooper claims that his son, Xavier, now knows more Marvel trivia than he does and can school just about anyone with Marvel facts.

If you’d like to hear the full interview and learn more about John’s collection of SpiderMan comics and his plans to get a Darth Vader tattoo, check it out: