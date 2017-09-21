EXCLUSIVE As We Ascend Premieres Music Video for ‘Tell Me’

As We Ascend has premiered their music video for their number 1 single “Tell Me” exclusively on NewReleaseToday.com. You can watch the music video below.



[embedded content]

“Tell Me,” the second single from As We Ascend’s debut album Farewell to Midnight (released in March), has spent two weeks at number 1 on the Christian rock charts. Although their lead single “Wash Away” also saw significant chart success, “Tell Me” is the first number 1 for the band.



“‘Tell Me’ was not an easy song to write,” the band shared about the hit track. “We wrote the song with one of our favorite talents and pals, Josiah Prince of Disciple. We dug into a very uneasy topic: betrayal. If you’ve been on the earth for any length of time, there is a good chance someone has hurt you, or perhaps you have been the one responsible for inflicting pain. Forgiveness or repentance is not an option, but an absolute necessity… and it isn’t always easy.” The band references Matthew 6:14-15 for the song’s core message: “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”

In addition to the milestone of “Tell Me” becoming As We Ascend’s first chart topper, this is also the band’s first music video. “Our concept for the video was just a simple but elegant performance piece and our photographer and videographer Adrienne Beacco knocked this one out of the park,” they explained.

The success of “Tell Me” is just the latest evidence of As We Ascend’s work ethic and the way it has quickly propelled them to prominence in the Christian rock world. In addition to the impact of their debut album, Jake Jones (guitar, vocals) and Robert Venable (drums) have recently launched a podcast titled Turned Up, which has hit number 1 on iTunes multiple times (subscribe here). As We Ascend has also been announced for a coveted spot on 2018’s City Rockfest tour with Disciple and Seventh Day Slumber.

For more about As We Ascend, you can find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

