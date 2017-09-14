EXCLUSIVE Heather Schnoor Debuts Music Video for ‘All In’

Independent artist Heather Schnoor has premiered her music video for her latest single “All In.” The music video is debuting exclusively at NewReleaseToday.com, and you can watch it below.



[embedded content]

“My favorite place in the world is the ocean,” Heather says about her new song “All In.” “There’s just something so special about it and feeling the presence of God when seeing that huge never-ending body of water. It was there a few years ago that I had a pivotal conversation with the Lord. I was tired of all the distractions blurring my focus and the lukewarm lifestyle I was living. I wanted to be all in with my community, with my church, my friends, my family, but more importantly with Him. Jeremiah 29:13 says, ‘You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all of your heart.’ So it was there, as the waves tumbled onto the shore, that I surrendered to the Lord and said ‘I’m All In.'”

This very personal story would inspire both the song and the video created to accompany it. “My video director Andy Jones had such a great vision of using and working the beauty of California’s beaches to capture the essence of God speaking and being ‘All In,'” Heather continues. “Shooting this video was such an emotional experience for me because it took me back to that moment when I was standing at the ocean reliving those emotions of surrendering to the Lord. The video visually shows my surrender to the Lord as I walk into the water and come back up, which could symbolize many different things such as someone committing their life to Christ or renewing their faith. I pray the Lord would use this video to awake all our hearts to be ‘all in’ and that we would be obedient as He calls us to surrender to Him.”

The single is Heather Schnoor’s first release since her 2012 EP This One’s For You, which saw significant chart success. “All In” shows Heather’s continued dedication to music ministry after redirecting her career from her original country music path.

You can purchase “All In” by clicking here. For further information on Heather, you can find her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.