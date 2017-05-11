EXCLUSIVE Jordan Feliz Featured on ‘1 Mic 1 Take’ Series

What happens when you take one artist, one mic, one iconic recording studio and give them one chance to show their raw talent?

Capitol Studios wanted to find out, and invited a number of impactful artists to share their songs in the memorable setting with the new series, “1 Mic 1 Take.” Christian music chart-topper Jordan Feliz is the most recent artist tapped for the performance opportunity.

In the recently recorded installment of 1 Mic 1 Take, Feliz–who continues impressive momentum as a dominant new artist in Christian music–played his song, “Beloved,” with a simple acoustic guitar and a small accompanying band.

Check out the video here:



Recent artists who have been featured on 1 Mic 1 Take have included mainstream acts Halsey, Gregory Porter, Niall Horan (One Direction), Pete Yorn, Ryan Adams, and Mary J. Blige.

