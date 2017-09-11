IN THE STUDIO:
​EXCLUSIVE: Spoken Debuts Lyric Video for 'I Will Not Fade'

   

Posted: September 11, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: General
 Artist Tags: Spoken
Source: From Staff Reports MN

Spoken has debuted a new lyric video for their track “I Will Not Fade” from their new album IX exclusively at NewReleaseToday.com. You can watch the lyric video below.
 

“We make mistakes daily,” Spoken’s Matt Baird shares about the song’s meaning. “We choose to do things that might not be the most beneficial for our lives. When we stop and embrace the grace of Jesus, we decide to believe it’s never too late to change the course of our lives.”

This is the kind of message that characterizes IX, the band’s ninth studio album and latest entry in an acclaimed rock discography. Spoken spent the album’s release date on September 8 opening for Skillet in Canada, joining the Canadian leg of the successful Unleashed Tour. IX is available now on iTunes here.

For more about Spoken and where you can hear their new songs live, find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

 Monday, September 11, 2017
