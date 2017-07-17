Fake News Hits Global Praise & Worship Icon Don Moen

Don Moen, global praise and worship icon, was hit by “fake news” this week as reports of his death went viral via the internet. A website, disguised to appear as a legitimate news source from Houston, TX, reported the death of the internationally beloved Moen and caused his fans to launch an avalanche of mourning via social, trending on Twitter, Google and more. The news spread so rapidly that Snopes.com (a website that ‘fact-checks’ online stories) felt it necessary to debunk the report. Click here to read that story.



Don Moen states: “Friends from all over the world began contacting me this week to make sure I was alright. It has been humbling to receive such an outpouring of concern and prayers for me and my family. However, I want everyone to know that I am ALIVE AND WELL! God still has a plan for me, and for each of us; and He is still making a way where there seems to be no way. I love you. God bless you!”



Currently enjoying some time with family and friends in Michigan, Moen will resume touring in August with a visit to South Africa with additional dates in Asia, North America and Africa this fall.