Family Force 5 Announces Tour to Present New Album

Family Force 5 has never been one of those groups to conform to the status quo within the music industry, and their announcement of a new tour today may prove that more than ever.

Family Force 5 fans have been anxiously awaiting the new album for months, but due to some delays within the label, the album release date has been pushed back multiple times. Eager to share the new songs with their fans, Family Force 5 has decided to offer a little sneak peak of their new tunes via a different outlet. The band announced today that they will be performing the entire album live in select cities in May. The tour currently holds the affectionately tongue-in-cheek title of “The Label Won’t Let Us Put Out The Album Yet, Let’s Play The Whole Thing Live For You Before It’s Out Tour.”

The band made a post on facebook to both announce the tour and explain a little more about its origin. “We are working crazy hard to put our new record out. Sadly there’s a little drama behind it. DONT WORRY! It’s good drama, just want to make sure it’s all done right,” they explained. They have already been playing a few selections from the album throughout last fall’s touring season and this spring on The Roadshow.

Social Club Misfits and Mr. Talkbox will be joining the tour celebrating the band’s fifth full length studio album. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at noon CST; be sure to check out their facebook page to see if they’re playing in a city near you and to stay tuned for when the album might be releasing.