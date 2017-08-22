First Four Bands Announced for City Rockfest 2018

The first four bands have been announced for the fourth annual City Rockfest tour, set to take place in early 2018.

Disciple will headline the tour for the fourth year in a row alongside the tour’s coordinators Seventh Day Slumber. The announcement broke today that The Letter Black and As We Ascend will be serving as openers, with more band announcements still to come. Other potential options Seventh Day Slumber has been talking to for part or all of the tour include Wolves At The Gate, Project 86, Spoken, Random Hero and The Protest.

The City Rockfest bill has historically included five bands each night, although opening bands might trade off through the course of the tour. Since its initial run in 2015, City Rockfest has continued to gain momentum and the ability to visit more cities each year, quickly becoming one of the most anticipated yearly events in Christian rock.

Information on routing and how to book the City Rockfest tour will be coming soon, and interested promoters can email info@jbhbooking.com. In the meantime, you can stay tuned to the tour’s official facebook page City Rockfest Tour for the final lineup announcements and other updates.