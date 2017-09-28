Fit for a King’s Ryan Kirby Covers Underoath Classic

Ryan Kirby, lead singer of the Solid State metalcore band Fit for a King, has shared a cover of the Underoath classic “A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White.”

Ryan Kirby shared the cover video on his solo YouTube channel, where he shares vlogs, covers and question and answer sessions. He has launched a patreon in support of the channel where fans can contribute to allow him to create content like this (visit his patreon here). You can watch the cover video below.



[embedded content]

“A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White” was a runaway success from Underoath’s They’re Only Chasing Safety, which released with Solid State in 2004 and later would reach Gold certification after selling over 500,000 units. Given Underoath’s influence on the new class of hardcore, of which Fit for a King is a frontrunner, the cover choice had fans of both bands excited.

You can subscribe to Ryan Kirby’s YouTube page here. You can keep up with new music from Fit for a King via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.