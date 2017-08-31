IN THE STUDIO:
Florida Emcee Sicily Pens Third Single For Bully Awareness

Christian Music News, New Christian Music News Florida-based rapper Sicily is releasing the third single off her weekly Bully Wednesdays series, “I’m Human (Cause He Was Black).” 

The new track tells the story of a young man targeted by a bully solely because of his race in a predominantly Caucasian school. One day after school, his peers follow him to the park with the idea of fighting this young man. However, he finally defends himself with what he knows best, words. He rapped, “You don’t even have to listen / I’m trying to mind my own business / And I don’t know your influence / You just need to know that I’m human.”

You can also check out the first two tracks in the Bully Wednesdays series: “Who’s the Bully?” here and “Sally Had a Gun” here.
 
Check out the track and video for “I’m Human (Cause He Was Black)” below:
 

Sicily has struggled as a victim of bullying since second grade. Throughout her transparent albums, you’ll hear hints of her history and story. Recently, the anti-bullying advocate felt the need to speak specifically on the epidemic plaguing our children and teens nationwide. Sicily explains, “I felt a tug on my heart to advocate for the voiceless. Suicide rates are consistently rising, causing an even larger division between individuals. Have you ever felt like no one hears you, sees you, or even cares enough to listen to your story?”
  
She’s set up a hashtag, #HeartOnMySleeve, to continue the discussion. To view tour dates and venues for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour, check out her main website, www.sicilyrwz.com. You can also connect with Sicily on Twitter or subscribe to her YouTube channel.

X