For All Eternity To Release New Album ‘The Will to Rebuild’
The Facedown Records band also unveiled the cover art and a pre-order campaign for the album, which will be available December 15, 2017. You can see the official track listing for the new album below:
1. Shadow
2. Fallout
3. Nightmare
4. The Will
5. September
6. The Vacated
7. Deep Down
8. Ascendant
9. Vivid
10. Derailed
11. Clearer
In a separate post, the band shared the official music video for the first single from the record. “Derailed” is a driving, heavy track which features the familiar screaming vocals of Shane Carroll and a melodic bridge featuring drummer/singer Michael Buckley. You can watch the video below.
This album follows their breakthrough 2015 sophomore record Metanoia, which peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart. You can keep up with For All Eternity and pre-order The Will to Rebuild by following them on Facebook.