For All Eternity To Release New Album ‘The Will to Rebuild’

The Facedown Records band also unveiled the cover art and a pre-order campaign for the album, which will be available December 15, 2017. You can see the official track listing for the new album below:

1. Shadow

2. Fallout

3. Nightmare

4. The Will

5. September

6. The Vacated

7. Deep Down

8. Ascendant

9. Vivid

10. Derailed

11. Clearer

In a separate post , the band shared the official music video for the first single from the record. “Derailed” is a driving, heavy track which features the familiar screaming vocals of Shane Carroll and a melodic bridge featuring drummer/singer Michael Buckley. You can watch the video below.

[embedded content]