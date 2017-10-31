IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

For All Eternity To Release New Album ‘The Will to Rebuild’

For All Eternity To Release New Album 'The Will to Rebuild'

Christian Music News, New Christian Music News

The Facedown Records band also unveiled the cover art and a pre-order campaign for the album, which will be available December 15, 2017. You can see the official track listing for the new album below:

1. Shadow

2. Fallout

3. Nightmare

4. The Will

5. September

6. The Vacated

7. Deep Down

8. Ascendant

9. Vivid

10. Derailed

11. Clearer

In a separate post, the band shared the official music video for the first single from the record. “Derailed” is a driving, heavy track which features the familiar screaming vocals of Shane Carroll and a melodic bridge featuring drummer/singer Michael Buckley. You can watch the video below.

This album follows their breakthrough 2015 sophomore record Metanoia, which peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart. You can keep up with For All Eternity and pre-order The Will to Rebuild by following them on Facebook.

More Christian Music News Headlines View All News Add News
ADVERTISEMENT
For All Eternity To Release New Album ‘The Will to Rebuild’
 Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Stryper Announces New Bass Player Perry Richardson
 Monday, October 30, 2017
Adam Cappa Returns to Studio, Begins Work on New Album
 Sunday, October 29, 2017
UTR Media Charts Christian Music’s Scenic Route
 Sunday, October 29, 2017
Keith & Kristyn Getty Announce Sixth Annual ‘Sing! An Irish Christmas’ Tour
 Sunday, October 29, 2017
The Welcome Wagon Gears Up For New Album
 Sunday, October 29, 2017
Acoustic-Soul Singer C West Drops Debut Solo Album
 Saturday, October 28, 2017
CCM Reunion Launches Inaugural Concert in Historic Franklin, Tennessee
 Friday, October 27, 2017
B. Reith Changes Artist Name to Brian Reith, Promises New Music
 Friday, October 27, 2017
View All News

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 461 Posts
  • 1,365 Followers
  • 138 Following
X