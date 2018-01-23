IN THE STUDIO:
For All Seasons – ‘Clarity’

CCM Magazine says, “Welcome, memorable refrains turn powerful a batch of songs on God’s grace, love & presence,” and “For All Seasons offer a focus & maturity that should net them & Clarity instant results” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Summary | Worship leaders that began in their college years at Biola University have stood the test of time… Now with the help of Centricity MusicFor All Seasons release their debut almost full-length project Clarity (buy), featuring a list of new and previously released material.

