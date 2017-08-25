for KING & COUNTRY Announces Signature Coffee Blend

For King & Country announced last week that they are now offering their own signature coffee blend. Luke Smallbone posted a video to the band’s Facebook page, announcing the new For King and Country roast and explaining its origin.

“COFFEE LOVERS! Who would like to get their day started with some for KING & COUNTRY branded brew?” The band wrote in the caption for the video. “Luke’s father-in-law roasts coffee and we partnered with him to make an exclusive for KING & COUNTRY roast.”

“It’s the best! It’s organic, it’s fair trade, it’s all the good stuff. All the things that you want.” Luke said in the video, encouraging fans to try a cup of their “mighty fine coffee” soon.[…]