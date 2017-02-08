for KING & COUNTRY Begins Work on Third Studio Album

CCM powerhouse for KING & COUNTRY recently announced that they are in Los Angeles to write and record their third full length studio album.

The progress on the new album comes on the heels of co-vocalist Joel Smallbone attending a silent retreat at the Abbey of Gethsemene. With a newfound appreciation for the value of silence and stepping away from all the commotion of modern life, Joel shared in a facebook post “If I have one resolution in 2017, it would be to dive headlong into the beauty of being still and realizing that it’s not the quantity of one’s actions or engagements or performances, but the quality of this life journey we’re all on.” It would be unsurprising to find such themes finding their way onto a song on the new album.

It’s been over two years since for KING & COUNTRY last gave fans a full length album with 2014’s landmark, GRAMMY winning project Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. In the intervening years the band also took time to produce a movie, Priceless, with the title track becoming a hit radio single. The film Priceless is available for digital purchase now (click here to buy it on iTunes). The band also released a new Christmas single titled “Glorious” in 2016, headlined the 2016 Winter Jam Tour Spectacular and had their song “Ceasefire” featured as a music video for the 2016 summer movie Ben-Hur.

You don’t have to wait until the new album is completed to hear new music from the brothers Smallbone, however. They will also be releasing a recording of “Amazing Grace” as a feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Shack.

