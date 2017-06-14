For KING & COUNTRY Earns Three Awards at Fifth Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards

For KING & COUNTRY took top honors at the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards, broadcasted for the first time ever in 500+ movie theaters across the country through Fathom Events. Four-Time Grammy Award® Nominee Matthew West and Emmy Award® Winner Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned as hosts for the evening at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry. Presented by Fathom Events and John Sanders LLC, “The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope” invited fans to share in the ultimate fan experience of the fifth annual awards show in the comfort of their local movie theater.

Among those honored were for KING & COUNTRY for Artist of the Year, Duo of the Year and Song of the Year with “Priceless,” Danny Gokey for Male Artist of the Year, Lauren Daigle for Female Artist of the Year, Big Daddy Weave for Worship Song of the Year with “The Lion And The Lamb” and Zach Williams for Breakout Single of the Year with “Chain Breaker.” A full recap of Sunday night’s winners is listed below. Big Daddy Weave, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Crowder, Danny Gokey, for KING & COUNTRY, Jesus Culture, Mandisa, Matthew West, MercyMe, Natalie Grant, Tauren Wells, Zach Williams and more performed.

Artist of the Year

for KING & COUNTRY

Male Artist of the Year

Danny Gokey

Female Artist of the Year

Lauren Daigle

Group/Duo of the Year

for KING & COUNTRY

Worship Song of the Year

Big Daddy Weave “The Lion and the Lamb”

Song of the Year

for KING & COUNTRY “Priceless”

Breakout Single of the Year

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Film/Television Impact Award

The Case For Christ

Book Impact Award

Levi Lusko

Sports Impact Award

Ben Zobrist



[embedded content]

Unique to this year, the K-LOVE Fan Awards partnered with the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF). Alongside a partnership with K-LOVE, all votes for this year’s awards went towards MWSF, placing two military heroes and their families into move-in ready, mortgage-free homes.

Fans came from all over the country to Nashville, Tennessee’s Music City, for the K-LOVE Fan Awards weekend to participate in concerts, breakout sessions, a songwriter showcase, K-LOVE’s Run For Love 5K benefitting the Hands and Feet Project, the fan zone featuring artist autograph signings and more.

Tickets are already on sale for the 2018 K-LOVE Fan Awards and Ultimate Fan Experience Weekend, set to return to Nashville May 25-27 of 2018.