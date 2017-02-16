for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle Top Nominees for 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards

for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle and TobyMac topped the nominations for this year’s fan-voted K-LOVE Fan Awards, honored in three categories each, including the top award of Artist of the Year. Big Daddy Weave, Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Danny Gokey, Hillary Scott, MercyMe, Natalie Grant and Ryan Stevenson received two nominations each. The 5th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards will return to the historic Grand Ole Opry House on May 28th.
RELATED: 2016 K-LOVE Fan Awards Nominees Announced
Each category’s honorees were chosen by fans, who will also select each winner with voting opening on May 1st. Hosting duo Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Matthew West along with many K-LOVE artists announced each of the nominees in each category earlier today via K-LOVE Radio’s Facebook LIVE.
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Tomlin
Crowder
Danny Gokey
Jeremy Camp
Matthew West
TobyMac
Female Artist of the Year
Francesca Battistelli
Hillary Scott
Lauren Daigle
Meredith Andrews
Natalie Grant
Nichole Nordeman
Group/Duo of the Year
Big Daddy Weave
Casting Crowns
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
NEEDTOBREATHE
Skillet
Artist of the Year
Chris Tomlin
Danny Gokey
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
TobyMac
Worship Song of the Year
Big Daddy Weave “The Lion and the Lamb”
Crowder “My Victory”
Jesus Culture “Fierce”
Natalie Grant “King of the World”
One Sonic Society “Great Are You Lord”
Phil Wickham “Your Love Awakens Me”
Song of the Year
for KING & COUNTRY “Priceless”
Hillary Scott “Thy Will”
Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”
Ryan Stevenson “Eye of the Storm”
TobyMac “Move (Keep Walkin’)”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Breakout Single
7eventh Time Down “God Is On The Move”
Love & The Outcome “The God I Know”
Ryan Stevenson “Eye of the Storm”
We Are Messengers “Magnify”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
The fan experience driven weekend will kick off with a concert featuring MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, Danny Gokey and Zach Williams in Nashville on May 26. Coca-Cola Consolidated will once again serve as a presenting sponsor for the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards. For the information on attending the weekend, visit www.KLOVEFanAwards.com.