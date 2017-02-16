for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle Top Nominees for 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards

for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle and TobyMac topped the nominations for this year’s fan-voted K-LOVE Fan Awards, honored in three categories each, including the top award of Artist of the Year. Big Daddy Weave, Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Danny Gokey, Hillary Scott, MercyMe, Natalie Grant and Ryan Stevenson received two nominations each. The 5th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards will return to the historic Grand Ole Opry House on May 28th.

Each category’s honorees were chosen by fans, who will also select each winner with voting opening on May 1st. Hosting duo Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Matthew West along with many K-LOVE artists announced each of the nominees in each category earlier today via K-LOVE Radio’s Facebook LIVE.



Male Artist of the Year

Chris Tomlin

Crowder

Danny Gokey

Jeremy Camp

Matthew West

TobyMac



Female Artist of the Year

Francesca Battistelli

Hillary Scott

Lauren Daigle

Meredith Andrews

Natalie Grant

Nichole Nordeman



Group/Duo of the Year

Big Daddy Weave

Casting Crowns

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

NEEDTOBREATHE

Skillet



Artist of the Year

Chris Tomlin

Danny Gokey

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

TobyMac





Worship Song of the Year

Big Daddy Weave “The Lion and the Lamb”

Crowder “My Victory”

Jesus Culture “Fierce”

Natalie Grant “King of the World”

One Sonic Society “Great Are You Lord”

Phil Wickham “Your Love Awakens Me”



Song of the Year

for KING & COUNTRY “Priceless”

Hillary Scott “Thy Will”

Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”

Ryan Stevenson “Eye of the Storm”

TobyMac “Move (Keep Walkin’)”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”



Breakout Single

7eventh Time Down “God Is On The Move”

Love & The Outcome “The God I Know”

Ryan Stevenson “Eye of the Storm”

We Are Messengers “Magnify”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”



The fan experience driven weekend will kick off with a concert featuring MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, Danny Gokey and Zach Williams in Nashville on May 26. Coca-Cola Consolidated will once again serve as a presenting sponsor for the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards. For the information on attending the weekend, visit www.KLOVEFanAwards.com.