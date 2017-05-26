for KING & COUNTRY Releases Music Video for ‘O God Forgive Us’ Featuring KB

Word Entertainment duo For King & Country released the much-anticipated music video for their song “O God Forgive Us” today. The song, originally featured on the group’s 2014 album Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong, was released as a single in April with a powerful added verse by hip hop artist KB.

Luke and Joel recently commented about their reasoning behind the song’s re-release. “Six months ago, we were conflicted about releasing another single. As we were praying about it, God helped us to see that our song ‘O God Forgive Us’ needed to be heard during a time where many of us blame others rather than actually looking within and saying, ‘God, it starts with me. It starts with my heart. Forgive me for the wrongdoings in my life.’ When people ask[…]