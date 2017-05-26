IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

for KING & COUNTRY Releases Music Video for ‘O God Forgive Us’ Featuring KB

Word Entertainment duo For King & Country released the much-anticipated music video for their song “O God Forgive Us” today. The song, originally featured on the group’s 2014 album Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong, was released as a single in April with a powerful added verse by hip hop artist KB.

RELATED for KING & COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone Becomes United States Citizen

Luke and Joel recently commented about their reasoning behind the song’s re-release. “Six months ago, we were conflicted about releasing another single. As we were praying about it, God helped us to see that our song ‘O God Forgive Us’ needed to be heard during a time where many of us blame others rather than actually looking within and saying, ‘God, it starts with me. It starts with my heart. Forgive me for the wrongdoings in my life.’ When people ask[…]

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 384 Posts
  • 1,310 Followers
  • 118 Following