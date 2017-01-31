For KING & COUNTRY Releases ‘Priceless’ Movie For Digital Download

Good news for all the for KING & COUNTRY fans : if you weren’t able to catch Priceless in theaters last fall, it is now available for Digital HD Download from Amazon and iTunes. When you purchase a digital copy of the movie, you’ll also receive special features such as a live performance by for KING & COUNTRY, The Making of Priceless, The Heart Behind the Film, Deleted Scenes, and Trailers. If you prefer DVD or Blu-Ray, the film will be available on Valentine’s Day and you can pre-order it here.

RELATED: for King and Country Releases Official Trailer For Priceless The Movie

The film, directed by Ben Smallbone and starring Joel Smallbone (of fK&C), Bianca Santos, Amber Midthunder, Jim Parrack and David Koechner, originally launched as a one-night event in October and saw great success as the band continues to speak out passionately about the Priceless movement.

Based on real events, Priceless focuses on the life of James Stevens who tragically loses his wife and custody of his young daughter and then finds himself at a dark place in life. In desperate need of cash, he agrees to drive a truck cross-country with no questions asked, yet soon discovers that what the truck is carrying is actually a who. In an unlikely hero story, James risks it all to save two beautiful and scared sisters, totally unaware of the danger ahead.



[embedded content]

Check out the empowering single of the same name by clicking here and engage in the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #YouArePriceless and #PricelessTheMovie. Also follow Priceless on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see updates as the film’s DVD release draws near.