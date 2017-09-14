for KING & COUNTRY Strike RIAA Gold with Three Certifications

Two-time GRAMMY® Award winners for KING & COUNTRY have struck gold as the Recording Industry Association of America has certified the group’s current album Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. Gold, signifying sales of 500,000 albums. In addition, for KING & COUNTRY’s smash single, “The Proof Of Your Love,” from the band’s debut album Crave, and “Fix My Eyes,” the crossover hit and first single from Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. were also certified Gold by the RIAA.

for KING & COUNTRY is the only artist in Christian music to receive both a Gold album and two Gold single certifications from the RIAA this year, and the most-awarded artist overall in the genre since their 2014 release Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. having garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, eight K-LOVE Fan Awards, and two GMA Dove Awards. These new RIAA Gold certifications mark the first time since the band’s inception that they have had an album or a song reach the Gold sales mark.



“To all our supporters who have not only become dear friends, but have inspired and cheered us on along the way,” said Joel and Luke Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY. “We’re thanking God for each of you. And we cannot wait to share some new music with you — it’s coming!”

