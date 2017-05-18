for KING & COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone Becomes United States Citizen

After immigrating with his family as a child to the United States from Australia, Joel Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY has now officially become a United States citizen.

Joel Smallbone, the brother of 90’s CCM icon Rebecca St. James, came into fame in his own right as part of the powerhouse CCM act for KING & COUNTRY in 2012. They became instant a-listers, known for their engaging choruses, message of respect and those signature accents. Now Joel is officially a citizen of the country he’s resided in for decades, maintaining a dual citizenship with his native Australia. “In the year of our Lord 2017, I, Joel David Smallbone, have officially been sworn in as a citizen of these, here, United States of America,” Joel shared on social media.

This comes 2 years after his brother and bandmate Luke also became a US citizen. Joel broadcast the experience from in front of the first building he entered in this country with a live stream on facebook, which you can still watch here.

The milestone comes as for KING & COUNTRY is planning some exciting things of their own. In the midst of writing for their third studio album, they have also filmed a music video for the final single from Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong., a re-imagined version of album closer “O God Forgive Us” (featuring rap artist KB). The children of Luke and KB will portray younger versions of the artists in the video. “O God Forgive Us” is set to drop soon, but an exact date hasn’t yet been given.

