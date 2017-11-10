For KING & COUNTRY’s Luke Shares Health Update

Today for KING & COUNTRY co-frontman Luke Smallbone shared a long-awaited and exciting health update on his lengthy battle with Ulcerative Colitis. “For the last 5 years, I’ve hoped to hear a doctor say, “Luke, you’re in remission” but that statement has eluded me up until 2 days ago. This picture was taken shortly after I woke from a small procedure that confirmed that remission has taken place,” Luke shared alongside a picture of him smiling from a hospital bed.

“I used to wonder why I got sick but I don’t anymore. It’s been the single greatest tool in teaching me about the grace of Jesus and because of that, this disease is something I can’t help but thank God for. It’s taught me, JOY! Thanks for your prayers. Thanks for the encouragement. Thanks for your friendship,” he concluded.

Luke was diagnosed with a severe form of Ulcerative Colitis in late 2012. Soon after, his condition became life-threatening and he was forced to miss several months of touring because he was too sick to leave his home. With the help of treatment and many prayers from fans and friends around the globe, Luke slowly improved and was able to join his brother Joel back on the road later in 2013. Though he was able to go back to touring and making music, his illness continued to be a struggle for several more years.



Much of Luke’s battle with illness was reflected in the tracks on their highly-successful sophomore record Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. Listeners can hear the genuine emotion in the lyrics of songs like “Shoulders,” “It’s Not Over Yet” and most of all “Without You,” a track that features Luke’s wife Courtney and delves into the vulnerable fears that accompanied his journey through illness.

Luke’s hopeful health news comes in the midst of a busy season for the band as they gear up to hit the road for the A Glorious Christmas Tour with sister Rebecca St. James (who is also working with them in the studio on their upcoming album!) and Casting Crowns. For KING & COUNTRY also recently released their brand new Christmas album, Christmas: LIVE from Phoenix. Click here to check out the holiday tunes and here to follow the band on Facebook for continued updates.